The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a memo to diplomats notifying them of President Uhuru Kenyatta's impending Christmas break.

The memo outlined that the President will be away from December 15, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

"The Ministry has the honour, therefore, to inform that after the Jamhuri Day celebrations, from Tuesday 15th December 2020 to Friday 15th January 2021, H.E the President will not be available for any official/public engagements including phone calls unless they are emergencies.

"In such cases requests can be made through the Principal Secretary or his designated representative," the memo read.

It added: "The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all Heads of Diplomatic Missions, the United Nations Agencies and the International Organisations in Nairobi, the assurance of its highest consideration."