Prison Break - Three terror suspects escape from Kamiti Prison [Photos]

A reward of Sh60 Million will be offered to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the three terror suspects

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for three terror suspects who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday at around 1am.

In a tweet, DCI has offered Sh60 million shillings to anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest of three terror suspects namely; Musharaf Abdalla, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

“Prison Break! A reward of Sh60 Million will be offered to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the following three terror suspects, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison today at 1am. #FichuakwaDCI 0800722203,” reads a tweet from DCI.

It remains unclear how the three escaped from the highly guarded facility.

Musharaf Abdalla Akhukunga aka Zarkawi aka Alex aka Shukri

The escaped suspect terror inmate was arrested on 30t September 2012 over his participation in a foiled attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting parliament buildings. He was charged with possession of explosives, ammunition and firearms.

He hails from Ekero area, Mumia, Kakamega County.

Mohamed Ali Abikar

Mohamed Ali Abikar was arrested following his involvement with the Garissa University attack that occurred on 2nd April 2015.

Joseph Juma Adhiambo aka Yusuf

The escaped terror inmate was arrested in 21st November 2019 in Bulla Hawa, Somalia while attempting to enlist with the Al Shabaab terror group. He hails from Lukoye area, in Mumias within Kakamega County.

