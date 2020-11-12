Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has alleged that a majority of Kenyan members of parliament are regular users of marijuana.

In an interview with a local radio station, Senator Ledama conveyed his support for legalizing the use of marijuana in the country.

Currently the laws of Kenya prohibits the cultivation, possession and use of Cannabis within the Kenyan territory.

"Let me not kid you. Right now, in parliament, probably 80 per cent of the lawmakers smoke marijuana.

"There are indeed so many benefits and I think it's just about the time we become more liberal to look at how is it we can survive. We are only poor because we believe certain things are immoral," the Senator stated.

He added that Kenya should be keen to do research on the medical benefits of the plant.

When asked about possible addiction to the substance, the Senator reiterated the importance of proper education.

"I hear there is a lot of people saying this; there is addiction. There is alcohol addiction, there is an addiction to smoking, nicotine addiction. It's really what you do with it and how you control it. Too much of anything is poisonous… even a painkiller, if you are addicted to a painkiller it will harm your body… we should not be stuck in the old thinking," Ledama stated.