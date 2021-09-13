PS on the spot after refusing to pay Chinese contractor

Labour Principal Secretary (PS) Peter Tum is on the spot after withholding a Sh217 million payment to a Chinese contractor.
Contractor, China Jiangxi, won a tender to carry out works on Hazina Trade Centre which saw the upgrade of the building stall at the 15th floor.
PS Tum is said to have blocked payment to the contractor which led to the stalled project.
According to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) board, they had approved the multi-million payment and had submitted a request to the Ministry for clearance.
PS Tum is said to have suspended the payment without justification.
