RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila makes grand entrance at KANU's delegates conference

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Former Prime Minster Raila Odinga made a grand entrance at the KANU delegates conference at Bomas of Kenya.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) is welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to Kabarak
ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) is welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to Kabarak

The event was also attended by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Recommended articles

KANU Party Leader and Chairman Gideon Moi is expected to officially declare his intention to run for the presidency in 2022.

twitter.com

Follow the event below.

KTN News Livestream - Nairobi, Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Speaker Muturi reveals his 1st action, if elected President

Why 'PORK' has been trending on Kenyan Twitter for 2 days

Case Nelson Havi will take to court in honour of his late parents

My son was not arrested at JKIA - Treasury CS clarifies