The event was also attended by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi.
Raila makes grand entrance at KANU's delegates conference
Former Prime Minster Raila Odinga made a grand entrance at the KANU delegates conference at Bomas of Kenya.
KANU Party Leader and Chairman Gideon Moi is expected to officially declare his intention to run for the presidency in 2022.
Follow the event below.
