In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has penned an emotional letter to Kenyans, advising them on how to tackle the crisis.

In the letter dated 03 April 2020, Odinga acknowledged that pandemics change socities in fundamental ways, admitting that he has no idea where the coronavirus pandemic will take the country.

"Where the COVID-19 will take us, we cannot tell for now. But we know that we have to fight it. We need a new breed of patriots for this new breed of war. The war is not for the armed selected few. it is for every man, woman, every boy, and girl," he wrote.

The Africa Union Special envoy urged Kenyans to personalize the war against the virus, reiterating that everyone has a role to play in the fight.

According to the ODM party leader, using social and personal connections is key to winning the war.

"I am calling on every Kenyan to use his or her existing personal social connections and ask them daily to protect themselves daily from Coronavirus.

"Let each of us make daily phone calls, have video chats, send emails and text messages to friends, family and acquaintances including chama members, prayer group members, business people, riders, touts, and drivers, former and current schoolmates, e.t.c.

"Encourage all of them to avoid crowds, observe social distance, wash their hands and wear masks, even improvised and homemade ones," he appealed.

He opined that it in needless to battle with strangers to accept and adopt measures rolled out by the government to contain the pandemic.

Odinga urged the youth to stand up to be counted in the war agaisnt coronavirus, adding that Keyas are people of strong faith and this too should help in winning the war.

"To the youth of Kenya, this is your chance to be our country's new soldiers, new saviours. Use the advantages that technology has put in your hands like smartphones and social media to encourage your friends to stay safe and to keep them company from a distance," wrote Odinga.

"My fellow Kenyans, I have known you for long. I know your strong faith and belief in friends, family, social network and acquaintances. I know your determination, kindness, and humour even in grim situations.

"Let these come to play now. Let us make this a people-for-people moment. Let us all go out and tell our friends to tell their friends that the window is slowly shutting.

"If we do not take personal control now, there will be no control to take later. You remain in my thoughts and prayers," Raila concluded.