Protesters have blocked part of the Marsabit-Isiolo roads over the gruesome killing of four people.

Videos shared online showed protesters pelting stones at police officers who had erected a roadblock.

Reports indicate that the four people were killed by unknown assailants at Songa area in Marsabit County.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina condemned the brutal murders of the four young people and called on the Interior Ministry to tighten security and protect lives.

Kenyans protest killings

"Everyone must respect the rule of law! The killing of four young students in Karare ward, Marsabit County must be Condemned," the Narok Senator said.

"Everyone in Kenya deserves to be protected by the state. @FredMatiangi, @StateHouseKenya, @dkmaraga these four are too young to die for nothing," he added.

Kenyans on Twitter also called on Marsabit Governor to protect the county's citizens and hold accountable those who killed the four young people

Here are some of the tweets from Kenyans condemning the killings