Justice Kiage was well known within the legal profession, Prior to the BBI appeal stage which shone a light on him for all and sundry.

According to documents from the Judiciary, the judge started his legal career in 1993 working with various law firms such as Kurgat and Associates before moving to Nyachae & company advocates.

He then joined Kiage and Company Advocates as the sole proprietor and later as a senior partner.

From 2001 to 2007, Justice Kiage trained the Kenya National Human Rights Commission on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The judge practised law as a criminal defence lawyer for more than 10 years and authored two books; Criminal Procedure and Practice in Kenya and Family Law in Kenya.

He then became a law lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa and Kenya School of Law.

At the time, he was also a special prosecuting counsel and deputy director of public prosecutions.

Justice Kiage was appointed as a judge of the Court of Appeal in 2012 and two years after, he became the regional vice president for the East, Central and Southern Africa on Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association Council which he serves to date.

In 2021, he was promoted to be the presiding judge at the Court of Appeal in Kisumu County.

Justice Kiage attended Alliance High School before joining the University of Nairobi for his law degree and the Kenya School of Law for a diploma in legal practice.

He holds a Master of Laws degree in Public Service Law from New York University where he majored in Human Rights and Criminal Justice.

Justice Kiage is a potential contender for the post of Chief Justice of Kenya or that of a judge of the Supreme Court.