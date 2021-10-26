RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ruto and Waiguru speak after hearty reunion [Video]

Deputy President William Ruto welcomes Governor Anne Waiguru to UDA
Deputy President William Ruto welcomes Governor Anne Waiguru to UDA

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has released a statement following her depature from Jubilee to the United Democratic Alliance.

Speaking after being received by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence in Karen on Tuesday, October 26, Waiguru said Kirinyaga voters gave her the blessing.

"After extensive consultation with Kirinyaga people, I’ve decamped to hustler nation. 2022 Chama ni UDA, form ni hustler, mpango ni bottom up! Thank you, MCAs led by the Majority Leader, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Chair Women Caucus for accompanying me on my journey to join Hustler Nation," she shared on her social media handles.

According to footage of the meeting between the Governor and DP Ruto, he acknowledged that Waiguru's move to UDA was a long time coming.

"You said you have been waiting for this moment and even on this other side, we have been waiting for this moment because we all knew it was going to happen.

"We are one family, we have a history together, we have done many things together, we have complemented one another and we have formed a formidable team that has not only won us one election but has also helped us have a track record.

"It would have been a big loss if we didn't come together to build on the successes we have and take this country to the next level. I am a very proud person this morning that we are making the decision together," Ruto said who seemed to be backing Waiguru to retain her seat.

Welcome messages.

