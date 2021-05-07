Sakaja, Kihika among 11 Senators in Committee set to investigate Wajir Governor’s impeachment

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika will be among the 11 senators in the Senate Committee set to probe the impeachment of Wajir Governor, Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.
Governor Mohamud was impeached last week
The Committee will be chaired by Senator Okong’o Omogeni while Susan Kihika will be the Vice Chair and will probe the allegations against the governor, and present a report to parliament.
Other senators in the committee include: Fred Outa, Agnes Muthama, Petronilla Were, Issa Juma Boy, Mwangi Githiomi, Mithika Linturi, Christine Zawadi and Hargura Godana.
Governor Mohamud was impeached on Tuesday, on allegations of abuse of office and involvement in financial impropriety.
37 MCAs voted in favour of the governor's ouster while 10 voted against his removal from office.
