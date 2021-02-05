The Ministry of Education has taken action following the recent spike in number of school fires reported.

Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang announced that school principals in boarding institutions will now be required to live within the school compound to curb the occurrences.

In a circular issued to the heads of schools, PS Kipsang further ordered the principals to come up with a method of accounting for learners at all times.

"Schools principals to reinforce and enhance vigilance and security especially in dormitories area which is a target for arson. This should be done by deploying more teachers on duty," the circular read in part.