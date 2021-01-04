A letter written to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the poor reception of the BBI Bill in the Mt Kenya region has caused a stir after being leaked to the media.

The letter which found its way to the public in unclear circumstances was penned by Senate Majority Whip and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.

In the letter, Senator Kang'ata stated in part: "Your Excellency, I concede, I may be wrong. In fact I wish I was wrong and that my views are mere pessimistic view of things."

Senate Majority Chief Whip and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata

"Based on a survey I conducted during the December holidays, I have come to the conclusion that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya.

"By illustration, out of every 10 persons I picked randomly, six oppose BBI, two support and two are indifferent," the Majority Chief Whip told the President.

He went on to outline that a major reason why the President's backyard may be opposed to the BBI movement was internal wrangles within the Jubilee party.

Kang'ata added that the use of provincial administrators in BBI mobilization had also caused a public perception of government strong-arming the citizens to accept the BBI agenda.

"There is a general feeling of economic deprivation at household levels in the region. The political actors who are selling this narrative are employing the 'common-man' language," the Senator explained.