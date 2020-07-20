Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Monday afternoon triggered social media fury after he made what many felt were offensive comments on Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja's conduct.

Malala had defended Sakaja and claimed that the Senate reject Sakaja's decision to resign from the Senate Committee on Covid19.

Sakaja resigned after he was arrested drinking in a pub beyond the 9pm curfew meant to help spread the coronavirus.

Malala equated Sakaja's actions to someone who fails to put on a mask while eating - triggering public fury.

"As the Senate we shall not accept Johnson Sakaja’s resignation. Being found in a bar past time is equivalent to forgetting to put on a mask while eating. I stand with my distinguished cousin," the youthful Senator said.

Senator Cleophas Malala, Machel Waikenda bow to pressure and pull down tweets opposing Johnson Sakaja's resignation

Netizens accused Malala of encouraging impunity in a country where many have been jailed and beaten up for flouting the Covid19 rules that Sakaja flouted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Director of Political Affairs Machel Waikenda equally found himself in trouble after he defended Sakaja.

Senator Cleophas Malala, Machel Waikenda bow to pressure and pull down tweets opposing Johnson Sakaja's resignation

"I stand with my brother Sakaja and the Senate should not accept his resignation as the chair of the Covid committee," Waikenda said.

Like Malala, he pulled down the tweet after public anger.