Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has challenged the Ministry of Health to issue a clarification on the validity of Covid19 results certificate.

Murkomen reacted after ODM Leader Raila Odinga publicly shared his Covid19 results certificate which showed he had tested after taking a tested on Sunday.

The Senator claimed it was important for the government to explain that the Covid19 certificate was valid for only a few days to avoid miscommunication by politicians.

"The Ministry of Health should issue a public warning that COVID19 test results (certificate) is valid for utmost days 7 days otherwise politicians doing their politics will mislead the public. Thank you," Murkomen stated.

Odinga was presented the certificate in a publicized ceremony attended at the Kemri headquarters.

Medical doctor-turned journalist Dr Mercy Korir further clarified that the Covid19 test was not futuristic and only confirmed one's status at the exact time of testing.

"Actually, the result just says that as at the time of testing, the virus was NOT DETECTED. It doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have it, or will not get it. It’s like a Certificate of Good Conduct, it is only valid as at the time of testing/getting it...not futuristic at all," Dr Korir added.