Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria could face arrest after offending members of the Senate Health Committee on Monday.
Senators gang-up against Governor Mwangi Wa Iria after Monday morning debacle
Governor in bad books with Senate
The governor was scheduled to appear before the committee to elaborate on how Covid-19 funds were utilized by his administration.
Instead of appearing in person, Governor Wa Iria sent his County Executive Committee Member in charge of Health Joseph Mbai, much to the dismay of the Senators.
Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, shunning the governor's choice recommended issuing summons against Wa Iria noting that ignoring oversight sessions had become a habit among the county bosses.
"If we take this direction that we have seen from Governors, then we are starting on a wrong foot and it will be in order to provoke our standing orders to summon Murang’a governor," Senator Outa stated.
Narok Senator Ledama Olekina added that the apparent disrespect for the oversight role of Senate could haunt the governor in his retirement.
Committee Chairperson Michael Mbito, however, directed that the governor be invited to the meeting once more before a summons is issued.
"We will not go the summon way today but I will reschedule this meeting and invite Murang’a governor to appear on Wednesday. If he does not then this committee will make a decision on the way forward," he stated.
