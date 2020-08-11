Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko appears to be in a celebratory win after the resignation of his arch rival - Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Sonko posted a cryptic comment on his Facebook page, just minutes after Elachi announced her resignation.

The Governor suggested that the resignation of his major rival was the result of prayers sharing a popular celebrator song by Nadia Mukami.

"Sio JUJU ni Maombi," Sonko said.

Elachi is the second high ranking official to resign from the Nairobi County Government after former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

Both Igathe and Elachi quoted their deteriorated working relationship with Sonko as the reason for quitting the high profile positions.

A number of CEC in Sonko's government have also resigned citing mistreatment and harassment from the Governor.