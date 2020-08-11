Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has resigned.

Addressing journalists from City Hall on Tuesday morning, Elachi said that Deputy Speaker John Kamangu will be taking over in an acting capacity.

Elachi read her resignation letter which she had addressed to the President informing him of her decision to step aside.

"I humbly tender my resignation to President Uhuru Kenya. For the last few days there have been life threatening incidences. I appoint my deputy speaker, John Kamangu as acting speaker," her resignation letter read in part.

Chaotic scenes

She thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta adding that Nairobi was going to thrive under the stewardship of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Elachi revealed that in the recent past, there have been life-threatening incidences.

Her leadership has been marred by chaos and wrangles, and she was even impeached just one year in office.

Elachi was later reinstated by the court but her return was also characterized by chaos and drama after MCAs tried to block her.