SK Macharia gifted new Range Rover by wife, Kenyans say he doesn't look excited [Video]

SK Macharia celebrated his 79th birthday with brand new Range Rover gifted by his wife Purity Gathoni.

Royal Media Services Chairman SK Macharia was gifted a brand new Range Rover for his 79th birthday on Monday, October 4.

According to a video shared online, his wife Purity Gathoni was seen leading SK to the parking area of his home where the car was.

Followed by friends and family the two walked while singing birthday songs as they approached the multi-million SUV.

twitter.com

The Royal Media Services chair is a man of many means and Kenyans were not surprised by the expensive gesture.

Many Kenyans on Twitter also noticed that the billionaire did not seem overly excited about the surprise, only affording a smile as he entered the car.

“Unaskia vile SK Macharia ameuliza “nini hii” Yani ata haoni kama ni kitu kwake,” observed one Twitter user.

“Macharia is not that excited. At the back of his mind, he knows he can buy 100 of this and chill like it never happened. I wanna be this rich!” Alata Owino said.

“When you have it all, small small things like a brand new Range Rover do not even excite you,” said Enyandong.

"I want to be gifted a Range Rover in future and show no iota of excitement!" commented David Jesse.

“At 79 machines don't excite you, by that age you've learnt that all is vanity and that the shiny guzzler will outlive you. Material comfort hardly matters,” commented Bruno from Twitter.

