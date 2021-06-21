Sneak peek at what UDA party membership cards look like

The party's social media pages are littered with messages calling members of the public to register.

UDA has made the process easier through an online registration process which a person wishing to join the party can conduct unassisted.

According to leaders of the party, the vision is to build a party which can hold a candle to Kenya's biggest political party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

UDA is a formation made up by past political leaders such as former Senators Hassan Omar and Johnstone Muthama.

The party also includes current political leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto and those who support his 2022 bid for the presidency.

Membership Card

One of the party leaders on Monday gave a sneak peek into the modern look of the membership cards.

Mr Omar posted his card on his social media channels confirming that he had defected from the Wiper Democratic party which is led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

"I was in Wiper, now in UDA. I don't see anything wrong with that in the current political context. You expected me to stay with Kalonzo and go where? Chama ya pili. Strategizing and restrategizing is part of politics," he justified his decision to defect.