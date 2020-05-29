The government has taken action days after the management of Fairmont, the Norfolk Hotel in Kenya closed down and fired all its employees.

The drastic action prompted Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto to write a letter to the management seeking an explanation.

"This matter is of public importance and great concern to the Government and in view of the Attorney General’s mandate to promote, protect and uphold the rule of law and defend the public interest, this Office should be very grateful if you would provide it with clarification regarding the said media reports and complaints from employees, including on the veracity thereof and the justification for the taking of such action, if this is the case," Mr Ogeto's letter read in part.

Also Read: Fairmont Hotel fires all employees as hotel shuts down

File image of Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto. The office of the Attorney General has demanded an explanation after Fairmont, the Norfolk fired all employees

Unpaid salaries

According to various memos from the Hotel's management, it had not been able to pay salaries to employees following the effects of Covid-19 in the country.

The management finally resolved to close down after it was apparent that they could still not fulfill a payment deal reached with its employees.

"In reference to the memo dated April 30, 2020, we regret to inform you that the company is rescinding the agreement made with employees in regards to half pay in May 2020. Consequently, effective May 1, all employees will be on unpaid leave until advised otherwise," Axel Hauser, the Norfolk General Manager stated in his final memo to employees.

Also Read: Breakdown of Sh53.7 Billion President Uhuru has injected in the Economy due to Covid-19