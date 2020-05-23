Breakdown of Sh53.7 Billion President Uhuru has injected in the Economy due to Covid-19

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta rolled out an 8- point economic stimulus plan aimed at cushioning different sectors of the economy from the financial effects of Covid-19.

President Kenyatta said that Sh53.7 billion has been injected into the economy to stimulate its growth and cushion families and companies from effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

In his speech, the President pointed out that the government has been sending Sh250 Million weekly to vulnerable families.

“Govt has sent KSh. 250M to vulnerable Kenyans every week; giving of cash done directly because about half of the resources were lost to suppliers, organizers, brokers and cartels who were to distribute and deliver relief,” said President Kenyatta.

Out of the 53.7 Billion, the education sector has been allocated Sh6.5 billion for hiring 10,000 more teachers, and 1,000 ICT interns to help in digital learning programmes.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Courtesy)

Healthcare workers

The government will also hire 5,000 more healthcare workers with diploma and certificate education level for one year to enhance the public health system.

In his speech, Kenyatta said that his government will buy locally manufactured vehicles worth Sh600m to promote local car assembly firms.

A further Sh1 billion has also been set aside for flood control measures and another Sh540 million for the Greening Kenya Campaign.

A total of Sh2 billion has been set aside to support renovation of facilities and the restructuring of business operations by actors in the Tourism industry.

The Agriculture sector will get Sh3 billion.

“Ksh. 3 billion for the supply of farm inputs through e-vouchers, targeting 200,000 small scale farmers. Further, under this programme Ksh. 1.5 billion will be set aside to assist flower and horticultural producers to access international markets. We have also set aside a total of Ksh. 5 billion to hire local labour for the rehabilitation of access roads and footbridges,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Breakdown of Sh53.7 Billion President Uhuru has injected in the Economy due to Covid-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveils 8-point economic stimulus plan to cushion Kenyans from Financial effects of Covid-19