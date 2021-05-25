Special Africa Union (AU) envoy Raila Odinga on Tuesday joined the continent in commemorating Africa Day 2021.
Raila challenges entire continent on Africa Day 2021
Africa Day 2021 was marked on May 25, 2021
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader issued a brief statement highlighting what he considered important wins for the continent.
Mr Odinga went on to challenge Africans to rethink the mass migration of skilled labour in search of better opportunities abroad.
"In an earlier century, our ancestors were forcefully taken through the 'doors of no return' to start a journey of slavery and shame in distant lands. In the 21st Century, the irony of our people now willfully walking through those gates to the same destinations in search of opportunities should pain and push us into action," he lamented.
The former Prime Minister further challenged Africans to demand dignity, decency and respect.
"Africans helped to shape many countries around the globe that proceeded to become great nations. It’s time we apply our thoughts and energies and resources towards making our continent greater than those we helped build.
"Our youth are our greatest resource and they are growing up in a better Africa than their ancestors, we must mold them so that they may achieve their full potential. Finally, fellow Africans, wherever we are, whatever our circumstances, we must be unbowed. We must demand dignity and respect. We must give decency and expect decency in return. After all, we are the cradle of mankind," he stated.
