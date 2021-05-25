Raila challenges entire continent on Africa Day 2021

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader issued a brief statement highlighting what he considered important wins for the continent.

Mr Odinga went on to challenge Africans to rethink the mass migration of skilled labour in search of better opportunities abroad.

"In an earlier century, our ancestors were forcefully taken through the 'doors of no return' to start a journey of slavery and shame in distant lands. In the 21st Century, the irony of our people now willfully walking through those gates to the same destinations in search of opportunities should pain and push us into action," he lamented.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former Prime Minister further challenged Africans to demand dignity, decency and respect.

"Africans helped to shape many countries around the globe that proceeded to become great nations. It’s time we apply our thoughts and energies and resources towards making our continent greater than those we helped build.