Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Denis Mwangi

Renowned athlete Faith Kipyegon etched her name in the annals of athletics history at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence, Italy.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon setting a new world record during the Wanda Diamond League 2023 Golden Gala on June 2, 2023 at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence, Italy.

Celebrations erupted inside Ridolfi stadium as Faith Kipyegon shattered the 1500m World Record previously held by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba.

President William Ruto led the nation in applauding Kipyegon's extraordinary accomplishment at the Wanda Diamond League 2023 in Italy on Friday evening June 2, 2023.

Kipyegon completed the race in an astonishing 3 minutes and 49.11 seconds, an improvement of 0.96 seconds from Dibaba's previous record.

Faith Kipyegon poses with the screen as she sets a new world record and wins the women's 1500m final REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Speaking after the race, Kipyegon dedicated her new world record to all mothers.

"I dedicate this world record to all the mothers...This is what I've shown them. Everything is possible," she said.

Having already clinched the world title in 2017 and 2022, as well as winning gold medals at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kipyegon has undeniably cemented her status as a true legend in her sport.

President Ruto expressed his admiration and extended his congratulations to the athlete. He commended Kipyegon's unwavering commitment, hard work, and consistent performance, which culminated in this historic achievement.

"Congratulations Faith Kipyegon for shattering the 1500m World Record in Florence, Italy and writing your name in the history of athletics," he said.

On his part Opposition leader Raila Odinga also praised Kipyegon's incredible run in a statement.

"Faith Kipyegon, congratulations on your fantastic and spectacular feat of breaking the 1500m world record at the Florence Diamond League! Your run was amazing!" he said.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

