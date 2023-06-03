Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

President William Ruto led the nation in applauding Kipyegon's extraordinary accomplishment at the Wanda Diamond League 2023 in Italy on Friday evening June 2, 2023.

Kipyegon completed the race in an astonishing 3 minutes and 49.11 seconds, an improvement of 0.96 seconds from Dibaba's previous record.

Faith Kipyegon poses with the screen as she sets a new world record and wins the women's 1500m final Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking after the race, Kipyegon dedicated her new world record to all mothers.

"I dedicate this world record to all the mothers...This is what I've shown them. Everything is possible," she said.

Having already clinched the world title in 2017 and 2022, as well as winning gold medals at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kipyegon has undeniably cemented her status as a true legend in her sport.

President Ruto expressed his admiration and extended his congratulations to the athlete. He commended Kipyegon's unwavering commitment, hard work, and consistent performance, which culminated in this historic achievement.

"Congratulations Faith Kipyegon for shattering the 1500m World Record in Florence, Italy and writing your name in the history of athletics," he said.

On his part Opposition leader Raila Odinga also praised Kipyegon's incredible run in a statement.

"Faith Kipyegon, congratulations on your fantastic and spectacular feat of breaking the 1500m world record at the Florence Diamond League! Your run was amazing!" he said.

Reactions