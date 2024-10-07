The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kipyegon Bett's sister Purity Kirui reveals cause of his untimely death

Lynet Okumu

Kenya’s athletics community has been plunged into mourning following the untimely death of Kipyegon Bett, a former World U20 800m champion.

  • Kipyegon Bett, former World U20 800m champion, has tragically passed away.
  • Bett rose to prominence by winning the gold medal in the 800m race at the 2016 World U20 Championships.
  • He also won a bronze medal in the 800m race at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Bett, who was once a bright star in the world of athletics, passed away on Sunday while receiving treatment at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County.

His death comes as a significant loss to the sporting world, leaving behind a legacy marked by his exceptional talent and perseverance.

The late Kipyegon Bett rose to prominence after winning the gold medal in the 800m race at the 2016 World U20 Championships.

His impressive performance at such a young age established him as a future star in the sport. He continued his athletic success the following year, securing a bronze medal in the 800m race at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Bett’s talent extended beyond individual events. In 2017, he also won a silver medal in the 4x800m relay at the World Relay Championships, solidifying his position as a valuable member of Kenya's national athletics team.

Bett’s prowess on the track was evident in every race he competed in, making him a respected figure in the world of athletics.

According to his family, Kipyegon Bett had been unwell for about a month prior to his death. He was initially treated as an outpatient at AIC Litein Hospital.

However, his condition worsened over the weekend, and he was referred to Tenwek Hospital for further tests and treatment.

His sister, Purity Kirui, a 2014 Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, confirmed that Bett had been vomiting blood, with reports indicating damage to some of his internal organs.

"He has been unwell for about a month and had been treated at AIC Litein Hospital as an outpatient. On Saturday, his condition deteriorated, and he was referred to Tenwek for further tests,” Kirui shared in a statement.

Despite being discharged briefly last week, Bett’s health took a turn for the worse, and he was readmitted to Tenwek Hospital, where he tragically passed away.

While Bett’s athletic career started off promisingly, it was later marred by controversy. In 2018, he was handed a four-year doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance Erythropoietin (EPO), a blood booster commonly used to enhance endurance in athletes.

This ban effectively halted his career at a time when he was expected to continue shining on the global stage.

His last major competitive appearance was in 2022 at the Athletics Kenya track and field meeting, where he competed in the 400m event and finished third.

Although his doping ban impacted his career, Bett remained a beloved figure within Kenya’s athletics fraternity, remembered for his achievements and contributions to the sport.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

