President Ruto awards millions in cash prizes to 2024 Olympic medalists

The event celebrated the achievements of Kenyan athletes who have made the nation proud on the world stage at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics.

The President, in his address, lauded the athletes for their extraordinary performances and dedication, which have once again placed Kenya in the global spotlight.

In recognition of their stellar achievements, the government has allocated Sh3 million to each gold medallist, Sh2 million to silver medallists, and Sh1 million to bronze medallists.

This gesture is part of a broader initiative to reward and encourage excellence in sports and motivate future generations of athletes.

President William Ruto honoured Kenya's 2024 Olympic medallists with substantial cash prizes during a ceremony held at Eldoret State Lodge on Thursday. Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state said that his government would support athletes through the Sports Fund.

The ceremony was attended by key figures in the sports sector, including Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and representatives from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

List of Kenyan athletes who won medals in the 2024 Olympics

Kenya led Africa with a total of 11 medals, including four gold, two silver, and five bronze, placing them 17th overall among more than 180 participating nations.

This marked an improvement from their performance in the Tokyo Olympics, where they ranked 19th with a total of 10 medals.

Highlights of Kenya's Achievements

Faith Kipyegon made history by winning the 1500 meters final, becoming the first athlete ever to secure three consecutive Olympic gold medals in this event.

She finished with a new Olympic record time of 3:51.29 seconds, surpassing her competitors, including Australia's Jessica Hull and Georgia Bell from the UK, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, at just 20 years old, won the 800 meters, becoming the youngest Olympic champion in this event's history.

His winning time of 1:41.19 places him among the fastest performers ever, further extending Kenya's dominance in middle-distance running.

President William Ruto with Emmanuel Wanyonyi at Eldoret State Lodge Pulse Live Kenya

Beatrice Chebet's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been nothing short of spectacular, as she claimed gold in the 5000 meters and the 10,000 meters.

Chebet made her Olympic debut in the women's 5000 meters, where she triumphed over a highly competitive field, including world champion Faith Kipyegon and defending Olympic champion Sifan Hassan.

Chebet finished the race with a time of 14:28.56, marking her first Olympic title and earning Kenya its first gold medal of the games.

Just four days after winning gold in the 5000 meters, Chebet achieved a remarkable victory in the 10,000m with a time of 30:43.25.

Chebet made history as the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the 10,000 meters.

She also became only the third woman ever to win both the 5000m and 10,000m events at the Olympics, joining the ranks of Tirunesh Dibaba and Sifan Hassan.

Ronald Kwemoi delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the silver medal in the men's 5,000 meters event.

Kwemoi clocked a time of 13:54.06, finishing second behind Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who claimed gold with a time of 13:13.66.

The bronze medal went to Grant Fisher of the United States, who crossed the line in 13:15.13.

Benson Kipruto had a commendable performance in the men's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing a bronze medal on August 10, 2024. He completed the challenging course with a time of 2:07:00.

The marathon was particularly notable for the withdrawal of two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, who was unable to finish the race due to discomfort.

President William Ruto with Abraham Kibiwot at Eldoret State Lodge Pulse Live Kenya

Abraham Kibiwot delivered a strong performance in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing a bronze medal on August 7, 2024. He finished the race with a time of 8:06.47.

Mary Moraa secured a bronze medal in the women's 800 meters event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 5, 2024.

Moraa, the reigning 800m world champion, clocked a time of 1:57.42 to finish third on the podium.

Hellen Obiri secured a bronze medal in the women’s marathon on August 11, 2024. She finished the race with a time of 2:23:10.

Despite facing significant challenges, including two falls during the race, Obiri managed to recover and maintain her position among the leaders.