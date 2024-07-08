Faith Kipyegon's Biography: Net worth & alma mater known for athletic prowess

Faith Kipyegon's story is one of remarkable resilience and unparalleled achievement in the world of middle-distance running.

Born in Bomet, Kenya, and raised in Chebara, Keringet, she discovered her passion for running at a young age, beginning her career barefoot on school tracks.

From these humble beginnings, Kipyegon has transcended into a global icon, rewriting records and making history on the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background and early life

Faith Kipyegon was born in 1994 in Bomet, Kenya, and grew up in Chebara, Keringet, located in Nakuru County.

Coming from an athletic family, her father Samuel Koech was a 400m and 800m runner, and her mother Linah Koech was also involved in athletics.

Faith Kipyegon Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kipyegon discovered her passion for running early on and began her journey as a barefoot runner in school competitions.

Education

Kipyegon attended Chebara Primary School and later joined Winners Girls High School in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

This school, established in 2012 by Dutch philanthropist Piet de Peut, was designed to nurture athletic talent. It has produced notable athletes like Mercy Chebwogen and Jackline Chepng'eno.

The school also excels in other disciplines such as hockey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early career

Faith Kipyegon made her international debut at the age of 16 at the World Cross Country Championships in 2010, held in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

She quickly made a name for herself by winning gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 World Cross Country Championships and the 2011 World Youth Championships and the 2012 World Junior Championships in the 1500m.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior career

Kipyegon’s senior career took off with significant achievements. She won a silver medal at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing and secured her first Olympic gold in the 1500m at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

She continued to dominate the middle-distance running scene, winning the World Championships in 2017 and again in 2022. In 2021, she claimed her second consecutive Olympic gold in Tokyo, setting a new Olympic record.

In 2023, Kipyegon set world records in both the 1500m and 5000m, becoming the first woman in history to hold both records simultaneously.

She continued to break barriers by further lowering her 1500m world record in 2024. On 7 July 2024, at the Meeting de Paris, Kipyegon broke her own 1500m world record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

With her recent win breaking her own record, the 30-year-old is on her way to setting another record at the Paris Olympics, which starts later in the month.

Personal life

Faith Kipyegon is married to fellow middle-distance runner Timothy Kitum, the 2012 Olympic 800m bronze medallist.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto meets Faith Kipyegon at State House, Nairobi on June 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The couple has a daughter named Alyn, born in June 2018. Balancing her career and family, Kipyegon remains a formidable force in athletics, inspiring many with her dedication and achievements.

Networth

Although Kipyegon has not disclosed her wealth to the public, she accumulated significant wealth thanks to the monetary rewards she receives from the races she wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023 after breaking the world record she was awarded Sh5 million and a house worth Sh6 million which is on top of the many rewards she had already received.