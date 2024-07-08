The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Kipyegon's Biography: Net worth & alma mater known for athletic prowess

Amos Robi

Kipyegon rose from humble beginnings running barefoot on school tracks to become a global icon in middle-distance running who has broken four world records

Faith Kipyegon after successfully defending her World Championships title in Oregon
  • Her achievements, including multiple gold medals at World Championships and Olympic games
  • Besides athletics, Kipyegon's balance of family life with her career has inspired many
  • She is married to fellow middle-distance runner Timothy Kitum and has a daughter named Alyn

Faith Kipyegon's story is one of remarkable resilience and unparalleled achievement in the world of middle-distance running.

Born in Bomet, Kenya, and raised in Chebara, Keringet, she discovered her passion for running at a young age, beginning her career barefoot on school tracks.

From these humble beginnings, Kipyegon has transcended into a global icon, rewriting records and making history on the track.

Faith Kipyegon was born in 1994 in Bomet, Kenya, and grew up in Chebara, Keringet, located in Nakuru County.

Coming from an athletic family, her father Samuel Koech was a 400m and 800m runner, and her mother Linah Koech was also involved in athletics.

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon Faith Kipyegon Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kipchoge emotional while talking about the dark side of social media

Kipyegon discovered her passion for running early on and began her journey as a barefoot runner in school competitions.

Kipyegon attended Chebara Primary School and later joined Winners Girls High School in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

This school, established in 2012 by Dutch philanthropist Piet de Peut, was designed to nurture athletic talent. It has produced notable athletes like Mercy Chebwogen and Jackline Chepng'eno.

The school also excels in other disciplines such as hockey.

Faith Kipyegon made her international debut at the age of 16 at the World Cross Country Championships in 2010, held in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

She quickly made a name for herself by winning gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 World Cross Country Championships and the 2011 World Youth Championships and the 2012 World Junior Championships in the 1500m.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts after winning the 1500m Women event at the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 10, 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
READ: Emotions run high as Kelvin Kiptum wins award posthumously

Kipyegon’s senior career took off with significant achievements. She won a silver medal at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing and secured her first Olympic gold in the 1500m at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

She continued to dominate the middle-distance running scene, winning the World Championships in 2017 and again in 2022. In 2021, she claimed her second consecutive Olympic gold in Tokyo, setting a new Olympic record.

In 2023, Kipyegon set world records in both the 1500m and 5000m, becoming the first woman in history to hold both records simultaneously.

She continued to break barriers by further lowering her 1500m world record in 2024. On 7 July 2024, at the Meeting de Paris, Kipyegon broke her own 1500m world record.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts after competing in the Women's 1500m Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)
READ: Kenya scores another win in hosting AFCON 2027 with Uganda & Tanzania

With her recent win breaking her own record, the 30-year-old is on her way to setting another record at the Paris Olympics, which starts later in the month.

Faith Kipyegon is married to fellow middle-distance runner Timothy Kitum, the 2012 Olympic 800m bronze medallist.

President William Ruto meets Faith Kipyegon at State House, Nairobi on June 13, 2023
READ: Kelvin Kiptum's Biography: Age, family, world records, net worth, height & shoes

The couple has a daughter named Alyn, born in June 2018. Balancing her career and family, Kipyegon remains a formidable force in athletics, inspiring many with her dedication and achievements.

Although Kipyegon has not disclosed her wealth to the public, she accumulated significant wealth thanks to the monetary rewards she receives from the races she wins.

In 2023 after breaking the world record she was awarded Sh5 million and a house worth Sh6 million which is on top of the many rewards she had already received.

President William Ruto in 2023 honoured Faith Kipyegon with the status of the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.).

