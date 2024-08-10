The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Ruto & Raila celebrate Beatrice Chebet's sensational win & history at Paris Olympics

Charles Ouma

Experience, tact and skill were on display as Chebet who is the reigning World Record Holder secured Kenya's first Olympics gold in women's 10000m

Gold medalist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya celebrates after winning gold in women's 10,000m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Paris on August 9, 2024
Gold medalist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya celebrates after winning gold in women's 10,000m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Paris on August 9, 2024

President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have praised Kenya’s golden girl Beatrice Chebet for bringing honour to the country at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 after she won her second gold medal.

Recommended articles

Chebet who was in top form made history by bagging Kenya’s first Olympics gold medal in the women’s 10,000 meters race.

Her team mates Margaret Chelimo and Lilian Kasait finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The medal has been elusive for decades since the 24-lap race was introduced at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gold medalist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya celebrates after winning gold in women's 10,000m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Paris on August 9, 2024
Gold medalist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya celebrates after winning gold in women's 10,000m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Paris on August 9, 2024 Gold medalist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya celebrates after winning gold in women's 10,000m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Paris on August 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Experience, tact and skill were on display as Chebet took on the course to cross the finish line in 30 minutes 43.25 seconds ahead of Italy’s Nadia Batocletti (30:43:35) and Dutch’s Sifan Hassan (30:44:12).

She becomes the first individual athlete to bag two gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Earlier this week, the 24-year old had another impressive day in the women's 5,000m to take the honours.

Her impressive win sparked celebrations in the country with President William Ruto and Raila Odinga celebrating the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations Beatrice Chebet for winning the Women's 10,000m race. We are proud of your spectacular Double Olympic Gold — the first for an individual athlete at the Paris 2024!” President William Ruto noted.

On his part, Azimio leader Raila Odinga hailed Chebet’s performance as a brilliant and fantastic one.

"Congratulations to Beatrice Chebet for a brilliant performance in the 10,000 metres, securing Kenya its second gold medal of these Olympics! A fantastic achievement on her second gold medal—Hongera," Raila stated on X.

"Beautiful run, scintillating win! Congratulations, Beatrice Chebet, for winning the 10,000m race at the Paris Olympics, bringing home the second gold medal.

"We are extremely grateful for your top drawer performance that has forever cemented your two heroic wins at these games in the annals of Olympics history. You are a hero, our Champion," the DP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders drawn from across the political divide as well as Cabinet Secretaries joined in congratulating the World Record Holder in women’s 10000M.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hailed Chebet as Incredible with Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen noting that her win was phenomenal.

Below is how a section of Kenyan leaders celebrated the win.

ADVERTISEMENT
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

U.S. charges president of election tech firm Smartmatic in $1M bribery case

U.S. charges president of election tech firm Smartmatic in $1M bribery case

Why police can't find Wanjigi inside his mansion with hidden fortress [Photos]

Why police can't find Wanjigi inside his mansion with hidden fortress [Photos]

Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during welcome party in Karen [Video]

Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during welcome party in Karen [Video]

Larry Madowo, Stephen Letoo brave police fury during Nane Nane demos

Larry Madowo, Stephen Letoo brave police fury during Nane Nane demos

14 items seized during raid at Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga

14 items seized during raid at Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga

Jimi Wanjigi's son speaks after police raid family home in Muthaiga

Jimi Wanjigi's son speaks after police raid family home in Muthaiga

Ruto sets work boundaries & high expectations for new Cabinet

Ruto sets work boundaries & high expectations for new Cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Letsile Tebogo winning the 200m race in the Paris 2024 Olympics

President declares Friday holiday after Botswana thrashes U.S. in Olympics [Video]

Winfred Yavi won the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Athlete who dumped Kenya over frustrations sets Olympic record & earns Sh53M

Faith Kipyegon shows off her Gold Medal during a past competition

Are Olympic gold medals made of real gold? The surprising truth

Ferdinand Omanyala (Instagram)

Omanyala's message to Kenyans after missing Paris Olympic finals