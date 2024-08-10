Ruto & Raila celebrate Beatrice Chebet's sensational win & history at Paris Olympics

Chebet who was in top form made history by bagging Kenya’s first Olympics gold medal in the women’s 10,000 meters race.

Her team mates Margaret Chelimo and Lilian Kasait finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The medal has been elusive for decades since the 24-lap race was introduced at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Experience, tact and skill were on display as Chebet took on the course to cross the finish line in 30 minutes 43.25 seconds ahead of Italy’s Nadia Batocletti (30:43:35) and Dutch’s Sifan Hassan (30:44:12).

She becomes the first individual athlete to bag two gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Earlier this week, the 24-year old had another impressive day in the women's 5,000m to take the honours.

Her impressive win sparked celebrations in the country with President William Ruto and Raila Odinga celebrating the victory.

“Congratulations Beatrice Chebet for winning the Women's 10,000m race. We are proud of your spectacular Double Olympic Gold — the first for an individual athlete at the Paris 2024!” President William Ruto noted.

On his part, Azimio leader Raila Odinga hailed Chebet’s performance as a brilliant and fantastic one.

"Congratulations to Beatrice Chebet for a brilliant performance in the 10,000 metres, securing Kenya its second gold medal of these Olympics! A fantastic achievement on her second gold medal—Hongera," Raila stated on X.

"Beautiful run, scintillating win! Congratulations, Beatrice Chebet, for winning the 10,000m race at the Paris Olympics, bringing home the second gold medal.

"We are extremely grateful for your top drawer performance that has forever cemented your two heroic wins at these games in the annals of Olympics history. You are a hero, our Champion," the DP said.

Chebet unites the nation in celebration

Leaders drawn from across the political divide as well as Cabinet Secretaries joined in congratulating the World Record Holder in women’s 10000M.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hailed Chebet as Incredible with Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen noting that her win was phenomenal.

