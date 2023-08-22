Top 5 football players in Kenya

This squad proudly represents the nation under the aegis of both the African Football Confederation (CAF) and the East and Central African Football Associations Council (CECAFA) – an affiliate of the CAF.

Regrettably, the 2022 World Cup didn't feature the Stars. Here are 5 distinguished Kenyan football personalities:

1. Michael Olunga

Born on 26 March 1994, Michael Olunga Ogada has donned the jersey for Al Duhail in Qatar and also for Kenya. He's colloquially termed "The Engineer" by Kenyan football aficionados.

His fame soared during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, where his goal contributed to a 3-0 victory over Ethiopia.

At the club level, he etched his name in history by scoring a hat-trick for Girona against Las Palmas, setting records in La Liga.

Some of his accolades include victories in Kenya Super Cup, KPL Top 8 Cup, Kenya Premier League, J2 League, and the Emirates Cup.

2. Mahmoud Abbas

Mahmoud, often dubbed "Kenya One" for his impeccable skills, is revered as one of Kenya's premier goalkeepers. His affiliations include the AFC Leopards and the Harambee Stars.

Abbas' prowess in goalkeeping led Kenya to triumph in three successive CECAFA championships during the early '80s. His legacy remains untainted as Kenya's top goalkeeper.

His agile hands and swift reflexes became the cornerstone of many memorable victories.

3. Bobby Ogolla

John "Bobby" Ogolla made a name for himself as a formidable defender and later as a coach. With prior stints at Sofapaka F.K. and Gor Mahia F.K., he transitioned from playing for Kisumu Hot Stars to joining Gor Mahia in 1979.

Ogolla earned the nickname "The Six Million Dollar Man", a nod to a popular TV series. Representing Kenya, he showcased exemplary skills and later as a coach, led his teams to numerous victories.

4. Victor Wanyama

Wanyama, the past captain, has affiliations with teams like Celtic and Tottenham Hotspurs. His participation in Tottenham's squad during the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League Final was noteworthy.

He marked history by being the inaugural Kenyan in the English Premier League. Wanyama's club affiliations span from Beerschot in Belgium, Celtic in Scotland to Southampton and Tottenham Hotspurs in England.

His contributions in the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Cup stand out. On the international front, he has donned the Kenyan jersey more than 60 times since his debut in 2007.

5. Joe Kadenge

Kadenge's legendary status is commemorated in the popular football chant, "Kadenge na Mpira".

Many regard him as Kenya's finest football talent. His coaching journey spanned across FC Abaluhya, FC Tiriki, and Maragoli FC, with the latter marking a historical face-off against a Dutch team in Europe.

Kadenge's leadership was instrumental in Kenya lifting the CECAFA championship trophy in 2002.