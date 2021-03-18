Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has revealed that veteran journalist Jennifer Wambua was strangled to death.

The discovery was made during an autopsy conducted on the remains of the National Lands Commission (NLC) official.

The investigation was conducted at the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home on Mbagathi Way, and was relayed to the press by lawyer Daniel Maanzo.

Those who killed the official are said to have used their bare hands to strangle her to death.

Wambua had been reported missing a few days before her body was found in Ngong Forest.

Kilimani DCI boss Fatuma Hadi confirmed that the family positively identified her body at City Mortuary.

Wambua was a key witness in the Sh122 million theft case at the Government Advertising Agency (GAA).