Drama witnessed at VIP dais, supporters arrive early for Raila rally at Kasarani Stadium

As early as 4am, excited fans from all over the country started trickling in to the stadium. By 7am dignitaries, including influential personalities from the Mt Kenya region were already seated at the 60,000 capacity stadium.

There was, however, a security lapse at the VIP entrance when a huge number of eager citizens tried to penetrate the gates.

The entrance was meant to be for VIPs only but some politicians arrived with supporters making it almost impossible for the security to turn them away.

Some of these supporters turned out to be pickpockets and thieves who were later caught by the police.

It got more chaotic as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino arrived accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

Babu was seen carried high by his supporters as he entered through the VIP entrance as security personnel watched.

Raila is expected to unveil his Presidential bid at the much awaited event. The former Prime Minister recently received the backing of Mount Kenya Foundation leaders.

The Foundation leaders said Odinga has proven that he has what it takes to unite Kenyans and steer the country towards the right economic trajectory.

The announcement by the foundation is seen as a cherry on top of Odinga’s long-standing Presidential ambitions.