Switch TV boss Miss Tamima resigns after 3 years

Pulse Live has learned of Miss Tamima’s exit from highly placed sources at the media house owned by Kenya Redcross Society.

Lincoln Wambugu, one of the news anchors at Switch TV showered praise on Tamima as a one of a kind boss.

In a lengthy post of Facebook, Wambugu described the media personality as “Tough with a mother's touch, calculative with midas touch and manager with an exceptional style of leadership, perhaps one that the Kenyan Government should adopt.”

He explained that Tamima was instrumental during his transition from Destiny TV Kenya to Switch TV.

“Coming from a Regional TV station to number 6 TV station in the country, she constantly reminded me 'Linc uko Ligi soo sasa cheza kama wewetake care of yourself girls will be after you'. This prophetess was right, true to her words they indeed did slide to my DM in hundreds.

"Tamima Ibrahim I will treasure you, and your wise counsel forever, indeed in this industry you have been the right hand to my left hand. That's just a tip of the iceberg. It doesn't end here, one day I'll tell you how this phenomenal woman changed my life...till then, I wish you well, shine the light wherever you go,” the news anchor expressed.

The outgoing head of content started her media career in 2009 at the Insyder Magazine which was very popular among the youth.

As the magazine’s editor in chief, she lead the team that organised the Chaguo La Teeniez Awards which was the biggest entertainment awards gig at the time.

Two years later Tamima would move to KTN as the programs aquisition executive where revamped the station’s progam lineup.

The screen siren also hosted Str8 Up, an entertainment show that aired live every Saturday.

After working at The Standard Group for five years, she went to Ebru TV, a relatively new station at the time, as the channel operations manager in charge of content and programing.

Within 6 months, Ebru was listed among the top 10 TV stations in Kenya through increased viewership.

“Everyone thought I was mad! I had a good position and more opportunities for growth at KTN than Ebru TV but the later appealed to me. Ebru TV had a great team with great resources but some reason it had not picked up with the Kenyan audience. With my experience in the TV business, I was definitely up for the challenge,” she said in a past interview.