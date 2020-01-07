TV47, a station associated with Mt Kenya University founder Simon Gicharu, is set for official launch in February 2020 following 6 months of trying its infrastructure, human resource and content approach.

Reports also indicate that the TV station was also experimenting the perfect official broadcast language.

“From feedback and commissioned surveys, we are ready to roll out with a bang. Through experience during the six months testing phase, we are fully aware of the importance of broadcasting in both English and Kiswahili,” TV47's CEO Eugene Anangwe stated.

February 14 has been earmarked as the official launch date as Cape Media, the company under which TV47 trades seeks to take on big and establish players in the industry.

The stations boast of two studios, in Nairobi and Mombasa, and will be doing live broadcasts in the two cities besides Kigali, Eldoret and Kisumu.

According to Anangwe, the 6-month trial period has come with it’s fair share of challenges with regards to human resource, a situation that has resulted in repeated hiring of talent and firing of misfits.

“If you thought TV47 had started, I would like to let you know that we were just warming up and we are just about to roll out after getting everything right to hit the road,” he quips.

Digital broadcasting has resulted in establishment of many TV stations in Kenya. There are over 30 TV stations in operation locally.

TV47 seeks to go flat out with a national reach, having recruited reporters in all the 47 counties of Kenya to tell unique and hardly told stories.