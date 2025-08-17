CHAN 2024: What is at stake as Kenya face Zambia & quarter-final opponents

Today's mouth-watering clash between Harambee Stars and Zambia in African Nations Championship is one in which the stakes are high for both teams.

After a disappointing run in the CHAN 2024 with three losses so far, Chipolopolo as the Zambian national team is known, is keen on securing a win or at least squeezing a draw to earn at least a point as they exit the competition.

Only 27,000 fans will be allowed into Kasarani Stadium for the match, with many more watching the game on TV or at designated fan zones within the city and the stakes are even higher for Kenya.

Opponent Harambee Stars will face in CHAN 2024 quarter finals

A win over Zambia will not only see Harambee stars finish top of their group but will also see them play their quarter final match against Madagascar in Kenya.

Harambee Stars players acknowledging fans following their 1-0 win over Morocco in CHAN 2024

The backing of enthusiastic supporters has powered Harambee Stars through and has seen them beat big names including Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo while also squeezing draw against Angola.

Failing to win the match and possibly finishing second will set up a clash with Tanzania in Dar-es Salaam, away from home and with old rivalry coming to life.

Tusichome game: What is at stake for fans

That Kenyans are in with the national team as they write history in their maiden CHAN appearance is not in doubt.

This is evident in the speed with which match tickets are sold out, the crowds that turn up at entertainment joints to cheer the team and the millions that watch on TV.

Harambee Stars player Ryan Ogam celebrates after scoring against Morocco in CHAN 2024

In addition to powering the team through the 90 minutes and added time as they have done in all the previous games, fans also have a chance to redeem themselves by complying with the guidelines issued by CAF.

Failing to do so could see the remaining matches moved outside the country, denying Harambee Stars the crucial backing of the home crowd.

With designated fan ones across the city, fans have a chance to play their role in keeping Harambee Stars at home and hopefully have more being allowed into the stadium for the rest of the matches.

Stars on the brink of more millions

A win will see every player and members of the technical bench walk away with Sh2.5million each.

This will see their harvest rise to Sh5Million each, having bagged Sh2 million for their victory over DRC and Morocco, and another Sh500,000 for the draw against Angola.

They are also on course to bagging Sh60 million promised by President William Ruto for making it to the quarter finals.

What the future holds for Harambee Stars & the prospect of more millions

Making into the last 8 and winning their quarter-final match will see the Harambee stars squad secure a house each in addition to more millions.

Depending on the outcome of the Morocco’s match against DRC and how Kenya fairs on against Zambia, Tanzania or Madagascar stands between them and the semi-finals.

President William Ruto speaks when he met the Harambee Stars team on August 11, 2025

In addition to bagging the amount promised by the president for every win or draw, the team stands a chance of collecting Sh70 million for reaching the semifinals and Sh600 million should they win the tournament.