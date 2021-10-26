Two teachers flee with Ruto's Sh1 million cash donation

According to a statement from the DCI, the boda boda operators accused the two primary school teachers of fleeing with a Sh1 million token donated by a politician who was campaigning in the area that day.

Pulse Live learned that Deputy President William Ruto was in Makueni County on Monday and handed out a donation of Sh4 million to different groups.

“Nimetembea huku kwenu na nimekuja na wheelbarrow ya kusukuma kazi. Kwani mnafikiri mimi natembea tu hivi hivi?

“Kwa wafanyikazi wa Mtito Andei nimeleta wheelbarrow ya Sh1 million. Wafanyikazi wa Kambu nimebebea Sh1 million yao. Kibwezi nimebeba Sh1 million yao, makindu nimebebea pia Sh1 million ili kuinua bishara ya hawa wafanyibishara wadogo wadogo,” Ruto said during his tour of the region.

Read the DCI statement below.

Two Makueni based teachers have heavens to thank after they escaped the wrath of irate bodaboda riders by the skin of their teeth last evening, after seeking refuge at a police post.

The two teachers based at two local primary schools, stormed Kambu Police Post and went straight behind the report office desk with dozens of motorbike riders hot in their pursuit.

They took cover behind two surprised police officers manning the desk, pleading with them to protect them from the angry mob that was baying for their blood.

The officers who had a difficult time trying to calm down the mob learnt that the two men seeking refuge behind their backs, had allegedly been given a token of Sh1 million by a politician who was campaigning in the area earlier in the day.

Pulse Live Kenya

The boda boda riders alleged that instead of the two sharing the incentive with them and the womenfolk selling market merchandise, they took off with with the money.

As the officers tried to calm down the unruly mob, some became impatient and started hurling projectiles at them demanding that the two be released to face instant justice.

This forced the officers to call for reinforcement from Mtito a Ndei Police Station, which arrived immediately.