Gladys Boss Shollei has broken her silence over her private pictures with her alleged lover that circulated widely on Facebook and Twitter Friday, showing the lawmaker appearing to be having a great time with the man in what appears to be a vacation.

Addressing the press on Friday evening, Gladys maintained that “those photographs out there reveal no improper conduct on my part”, stating that she will remain focused on serving Kenyans.

She also revealed that she had received threats from a person well known to her, adding that the individual has made good the treat by leaking the private pictures.

“Recently I have been threatened with destruction of my character and image by a person known to me. I will however not respond to them or do the same to them because I was ever raised to be an evil person. And I have seen they are making good those threats." stated the lawmaker.

Pictures of Gladys Boss Shollei with alleged lover that went viral on Friday

The photos, coming just two weeks after Gladys and his ex-husband Sam Shollei divorced left many Kenyans wondering how fast the lawmaker had moved on.

Many alluded to the fact that her new man may have been in the picture even when she was still married to the former Standard Mdia Group boss.

Sam has since gotten married to a younger woman after a Nairobi court granted him divorce.

He filed for divorce from Gladys on September 6, 2019, bringing their union of 25 years to an end on 08 Jan 2020.

He cited desertion and irretrievable breakdown of their relationship as the key reasons for seeking permanent separation and married a younger woman soon after his request was granted.

Below is the video of the press conference during which the lawmaker did not answer any questions.