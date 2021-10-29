RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru appoints new KICC boss, as several heads roll

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Uhuru Kenyatta made some changes in the management of top parastatals that included appointments and sackings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta

In the Kenya Gazette published on Friday, October 29, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Sara Talaso Godana as the new chairperson at the Kenya International Conference Centre for a period of three years.

Recommended articles

Ms Talaso is the widow of the late Foreign Minister Bonaya Godana who died on April 10, 2006, in a Kenya Air Force plane crash.

She has previously served as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly.

KICC
KICC ece-auto-gen

Her appointment signals the end of Immanuel Ichor Imana’s tenure at the helm of KICC.

One of the heads that rolled in Uhuru’s new appointments includes Andrew Kiplagat whose appointment as Kerio Valley Development Authority Chairperson was revoked.

Kiplagat who is is an environmental planning and management lecturer at the University of Eldoret was just recently appointed on October 6, 2021.

He will be replaced by Mark Kosgei Chesergon who will serve for a period of three years.

President Kenyatta also revoked the appointment of Prof Rose Ogwang’ Odhiambo as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. In her place, Uhuru appointed Robert Oduor Otieno

Prof Rose is a global health and gender mainstreaming specialist who has taught at Egerton University.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru appoints new KICC boss, as several heads roll

Uhuru appoints new KICC boss, as several heads roll

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Trending

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for severe burns

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal