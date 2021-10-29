In the Kenya Gazette published on Friday, October 29, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Sara Talaso Godana as the new chairperson at the Kenya International Conference Centre for a period of three years.
Uhuru appoints new KICC boss, as several heads roll
President Uhuru Kenyatta made some changes in the management of top parastatals that included appointments and sackings.
Ms Talaso is the widow of the late Foreign Minister Bonaya Godana who died on April 10, 2006, in a Kenya Air Force plane crash.
She has previously served as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly.
Her appointment signals the end of Immanuel Ichor Imana’s tenure at the helm of KICC.
One of the heads that rolled in Uhuru’s new appointments includes Andrew Kiplagat whose appointment as Kerio Valley Development Authority Chairperson was revoked.
Kiplagat who is is an environmental planning and management lecturer at the University of Eldoret was just recently appointed on October 6, 2021.
He will be replaced by Mark Kosgei Chesergon who will serve for a period of three years.
President Kenyatta also revoked the appointment of Prof Rose Ogwang’ Odhiambo as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. In her place, Uhuru appointed Robert Oduor Otieno
Prof Rose is a global health and gender mainstreaming specialist who has taught at Egerton University.
