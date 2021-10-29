Uhuru appoints new KICC boss, as several heads roll

Ms Talaso is the widow of the late Foreign Minister Bonaya Godana who died on April 10, 2006, in a Kenya Air Force plane crash.

She has previously served as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly.

ece-auto-gen

Her appointment signals the end of Immanuel Ichor Imana’s tenure at the helm of KICC.

One of the heads that rolled in Uhuru’s new appointments includes Andrew Kiplagat whose appointment as Kerio Valley Development Authority Chairperson was revoked.

Kiplagat who is is an environmental planning and management lecturer at the University of Eldoret was just recently appointed on October 6, 2021.

He will be replaced by Mark Kosgei Chesergon who will serve for a period of three years.

President Kenyatta also revoked the appointment of Prof Rose Ogwang’ Odhiambo as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. In her place, Uhuru appointed Robert Oduor Otieno