Uhuru makes Cabinet reshuffle

According to a statement by Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua seen by Pulse Live News desk, President Kenyatta made the following changes.

Monica Juma moves from Defence to Ministry of Energy.

Charles Keter moves to the Devolution Ministry,

Eugene Wamalwa moves to the Defence Ministry

Margaret Kobia put in charge of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programs.

Principal Secretaries Reshuffle.

Gordon Kihalangwa moves to the State department of Energy

Joseph Njoroge moves to the State Department of Transport

Solomon Kitungu put in charge of the State Department of Public Works and Nelson Mawarua tasked with Social Protection, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programs.

Transfer of functions and reconstitution of Ministries

The Ministry of Labour & Social Protection reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Labour.

The Ministry of Devolution & The ASALs reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Devolution.

The Ministry of Public Service & Gender reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs & Special Programmes.

The State Department for Social Protection, Pensions and Senior Citizens has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service & Gender.

The State Department for ASALs has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service & Gender.