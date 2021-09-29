President Uhuru Kenyatta made changed in his Cabinet on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Uhuru makes Cabinet reshuffle
Affected Cabinet Secrataries include Eugene Wamalwa, Charles Keter, Monica Juma and Margaret Kobia.
According to a statement by Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua seen by Pulse Live News desk, President Kenyatta made the following changes.
Monica Juma moves from Defence to Ministry of Energy.
Charles Keter moves to the Devolution Ministry,
Eugene Wamalwa moves to the Defence Ministry
Margaret Kobia put in charge of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programs.
Principal Secretaries Reshuffle.
Gordon Kihalangwa moves to the State department of Energy
Joseph Njoroge moves to the State Department of Transport
Solomon Kitungu put in charge of the State Department of Public Works and Nelson Mawarua tasked with Social Protection, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programs.
Transfer of functions and reconstitution of Ministries
The Ministry of Labour & Social Protection reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Labour.
The Ministry of Devolution & The ASALs reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Devolution.
The Ministry of Public Service & Gender reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs & Special Programmes.
The State Department for Social Protection, Pensions and Senior Citizens has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service & Gender.
The State Department for ASALs has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service & Gender.
The Department of Special Programmes has been transferred to the State Department for Social Protection, Pensions and Senior Citizens Affairs; which has been renamed as the State Department for Social Protection, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes.
