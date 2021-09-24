Uhuru's new State Lodge in Kirinyaga nears completion [Photos]

In a post on Twitter on September 24, the ministry said that the project which had been kept under wraps will be ready by the time President Uhuru Kenyatta presides over the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Interior PS Karaja Kibicho had gone to inspect the progress as well as keep tabs with the preparation of the upcoming national holiday.

"The National Celebrations Committee, chaired by PS Karanja Kibicho, is back in Kirinyaga to asses the county’s readiness to host 2021 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

"Construction of a State Lodge, which will also house the County Commissioner’s residence, is nearing completion," the statement read.

Construction works started as soon as President Kenyatta announced that the next Mashujaa Day celebrations would be held in Kirinyaga County.

The Kirinyaga State Lodge is the second State Lodge in Mt Kenya, the other one being the Sagana State Lodge.

This is the second State Lodge President Uhuru Kenyatta will be launching after the newly constructed residence in Kisii was completed in 2020.

An insider who spoke to this editor revealed that the building, which used to serve as the Kisii County Commissioner’s residence had been renovated.

