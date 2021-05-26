Veteran KTN presenter dies at a Nairobi hospital

The veteran journalist was reported dead on Wednesday afternoon following with reports indicating that he had been admitted in hospital before his demise.

According to a family source who spoke to reporters, Mr Soi had been scheduled for a surgery at the time of his death, it remains unclear whether the surgery was conducted.

The late Soi, husband to Al Jazeera's Catherine Wambua-Soi, is said to have been undergoing treatment for some time before his death.

Messages of condolences streamed in for Catherine and their children from fellow media personalities as the news of Mr Soi's death spread.