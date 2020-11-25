Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has clarified that Kenyans will be notified on hen their Huduma Namba cards are ready to be collected.

CS Matiang'i stated that those who registered for the Huduma Namba and provided their phone numbers will receive and SMS notifying them to go collect their cards.

"We will send text messages…due to Covid-19 we want to avoid a stampede. We cannot say all the 37 million cards are available at once. We will have a stampede and Huduma will become a super spreader of Covid-19," the CS stated.

He added that the cards are yet to arrive at the 47 county headquarters.

According to the CS, the ministry will utilize the next three weeks to distribute the cards to the various county headquarters and from there the SMS notifications will begin to go out.

Phasing out National Identity Cards

ICT CS Joe Mucheru recently announced that the Huduma Namba card will replace the National Identity Cards by December 2021.

CS Matiang'i emphasized that by Jamhuri Day 2021, it will be mandatory for a Kenyan citizen to have the Huduma Namba to access government services.