Wanjigi claims there are plans to prevent him from taking part in ODM nominations

On Saturday, September 4, Wanjigi warned ODM leaders against secretly plotting tactics and methods to pick a presidential candidate, stating that the credibility of the party will be seriously jeopardized.

Wanjigi was speaking at Mbeere, Embu County when he said, "I'm an ODM life member, I am fully aware of the methods the party may use to pick its presidential flag-bearer."

"I would like to remind Odinga that the ODM constitution lays it out very well in Article 6 that all national officials shall be elected by the national delegates conference," he added.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

Wanjigi stun warning to Sifuna

Wanjigi also turned the heat on ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, asking him to hold party nominations. The businessman noted that the SG has so far received two applications from party members, wishing to contest for the presidential ticket.

Wanjigi said he will formally present his application as soon as the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) opens the next window.

"My demands are simply that the spirit and the letter of the democratic tenets secured in the party constitution be followed. I don’t understand what the SG finds difficult with that," Wanjigi stated.

"I will not relent from my demand for a democratic and people-driven process within the party so that we can face competitors as one solid force capable of forming the next government," he added.

This comes barely a day after Sifuna told off the presidential hopeful over his calls for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to choose the party’s flag bearer for the 2022 presidential election.