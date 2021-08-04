RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Why some MPs wore colour yellow to parliament today [Photos]

Kenyan MPs don yellow themed attire as UDA MP for Kiambaa Constituency, John Wanjiku Njuguna takes oath of office
A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday donned yellow and black themed attire in line with the colours of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party logo.

The MPs shared a number of photos online as they escorted the newly elected Kiambaa MP John Wanjiku Njuguna to take his oath of office.

The select MPs who dressed in the regalia are those allied to Deputy President William Ruto, commonly known as Tanga Tanga MPs.

