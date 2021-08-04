A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday donned yellow and black themed attire in line with the colours of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party logo.
Why some MPs wore colour yellow to parliament today [Photos]
DP Ruto MPs paint parliament yellow
The MPs shared a number of photos online as they escorted the newly elected Kiambaa MP John Wanjiku Njuguna to take his oath of office.
The select MPs who dressed in the regalia are those allied to Deputy President William Ruto, commonly known as Tanga Tanga MPs.
