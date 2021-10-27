RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

World Bank approves Kenya's Sh16 billion loan on strict conditions

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

World Bank has directed that 87.5% of the funds will be spent at the county and community level.

President Uhuru Kenyatta signing a document in his office
President Uhuru Kenyatta signing a document in his office

The World Bank has approved a US$150 million (Sh16.6 billion) loan to Kenya.

Recommended articles

According to a statement from World Bank Kenya, the loan is meant to strengthen Kenya's Resilience to Climate Change.

The Locally–Led Climate Action -#FLLoCA program will support locally-led climate resilience projects in all rural wards in Kenya.

twitter.com

One of the key objective of #FLLoCA program is to deliver locally-led climate resilience actions & strengthen county & national governments' capacity to manage climate risks

Notably, 87.5% of the funds resources will be spent at the county and community level, demonstrating the commitment to ensure climate finance reaches the lowest levels and those most vulnerable to climate risks.

The financing will be supplemented by a grant of Sh2.3 billion from the Social Sustainability Initiative for All Umbrella Multi-Donor Trust Fund with resources from the Govts of Denmark & Sweden.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

World Bank approves Kenya's Sh16 billion loan on strict conditions

World Bank approves Kenya's Sh16 billion loan on strict conditions

Knec gives evidence that Oscar Sudi's KCSE Certificate was faked

Knec gives evidence that Oscar Sudi's KCSE Certificate was faked

Why doctors are concerned with rise in Oeosophageal Cancer cases

Why doctors are concerned with rise in Oeosophageal Cancer cases

Uhuru warns Africa’s GDP may fall by 30 percent

Uhuru warns Africa’s GDP may fall by 30 percent

DCI summons Nairobi acting governor Ann Kananu

DCI summons Nairobi acting governor Ann Kananu

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Ruto and Waiguru speak after hearty reunion [Video]

Ruto and Waiguru speak after hearty reunion [Video]

Two teachers flee with Ruto's Sh1 million cash donation

Two teachers flee with Ruto's Sh1 million cash donation

Ruto pens birthday message to Uhuru

Ruto pens birthday message to Uhuru

Trending

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

Police act after bombing incident at Boniface Mwangi's Machakos home

Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for severe burns

2 women in viral video of Ndichu twins finally narrate what led to assault

Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, two women in viral video of Eddie and Paul Ndichu seek legal action against the Wapi Pay founders