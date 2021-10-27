World Bank approves Kenya's Sh16 billion loan on strict conditions

According to a statement from World Bank Kenya, the loan is meant to strengthen Kenya's Resilience to Climate Change.

The Locally–Led Climate Action -#FLLoCA program will support locally-led climate resilience projects in all rural wards in Kenya.

One of the key objective of #FLLoCA program is to deliver locally-led climate resilience actions & strengthen county & national governments' capacity to manage climate risks

Notably, 87.5% of the funds resources will be spent at the county and community level, demonstrating the commitment to ensure climate finance reaches the lowest levels and those most vulnerable to climate risks.