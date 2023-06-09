The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sunak, who appeared to laugh off the error, has not been to the White House before as prime minister, only taking office last October.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

Recommended articles

The U.S. President swiftly corrected himself, joking that he had “promoted” Sunak.

The 80-year-old, seated across from Sunak for the bilateral meeting, said: “Well, Mr President – Mr President, I just promoted you. Mr Prime Minister, it’s great to have you back.”

Sunak, who appeared to laugh off the error, has not been to the White House before as prime minister, only taking office last October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden told him: “In the past few months we have met each other in San Diego and then we met in Belfast and we met in Hiroshima.

“And now we’re here we’re going to solve all the problems of the world in the next 20 minutes.”

This is not the first time the U.S. president has appeared to fumble his words recently.

In April, during his visit to the Republic of Ireland, Biden appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with the Black and Tans, a controversial War of Independence-era police force in Ireland.

And while he heaped praise on the strength of the UK-U.S. relationship on Thursday, saying it was in “real good shape”, he has not always been so diplomatic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, he claimed that he visited the island of Ireland to ensure the “Brits didn’t screw around” amid ongoing concern over the peace process and the impact of Brexit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

CS Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour [Video]

CS Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour [Video]

How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Pastor Dorcas counters DP Gachagua's claim that he conquered her heart first

Pastor Dorcas counters DP Gachagua's claim that he conquered her heart first

Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga

Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Col Dr Kizza Besigye (L) his wife Winnie Byanyima and son Anselm

Besigye explains his opposition to Anti-gay law; condemns attacks on family

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave [MarketWatch]

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave