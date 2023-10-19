The sports category has moved to a new website.

Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.

Israel soldiers inspect burnt cars at the site of the Hamas terrorist attacks on the Nova music festival in southern Israel.Amir Cohen/Reuters
“I am responsible for the defence apparatus. I was responsible for it in the last two weeks, including the difficult incidents,” Yoav Gallant said at a military compound near the Gaza border, according to Israeli media reports.

He said he was now also responsible for leading the military “to victory in battle.”

“We will be precise and deadly, and we will continue until we complete the mission,” Gallant said.

It was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.

Since then, Israel’s military has attacked targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip, with officials there saying at least 3,785 have been killed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
