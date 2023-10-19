Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack
The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.
Recommended articles
“I am responsible for the defence apparatus. I was responsible for it in the last two weeks, including the difficult incidents,” Yoav Gallant said at a military compound near the Gaza border, according to Israeli media reports.
He said he was now also responsible for leading the military “to victory in battle.”
“We will be precise and deadly, and we will continue until we complete the mission,” Gallant said.
The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.
It was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.
Since then, Israel’s military has attacked targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip, with officials there saying at least 3,785 have been killed.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke