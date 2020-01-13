The political heat generated by President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh500,000 donation during the burial of the late Martha Gachagua appears to be growing by the day after Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua threatened to return the donation.

The donation rubbed the Tanga Tanga squad, where Gachagua is a prominent team member, the wrong way because the funds were not sent through Deputy President William Ruto but through Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

On Sunday, Rigathi said his family was very hurt by the manner in which Kega delivered the President's donation which he indicated he had doubt about whether it had come from Kenyatta.

"Uhuru Kenyatta is a friend of mine and is a man who understands Kikuyu culture. Donations meant to help the family are usually sent before the burial and are not made public. Kega told me that the President had given him the cash on Friday but all along he did not deliver it until the material day."

"By the time he was delivering, we had sorted it out everything and that is why this thing became very political. As a family, it really hurt us because it awakened memories of when Kanini led MPs in attacking my brother (the late Nderitu Gachagua) when he was fighting cancer. I urge him to stop talking about my other or else we will return that money, we are not desperate," Rigathi said in a heated talk show where Kega was also present.

The Kieni MP hit back by accusing Rigathi of being untruthful about the events leading to Mrs Gachagua's burial.

"I am the one who called Rigathi to ask for his mother's eulogy so that the President could write a trivute. That was on Monday, I do not want to share these details but is really unfortunate that my friend would come here and lie to the public. If he has questions about the money sent, let him ask President Kenyatta," Kega said.