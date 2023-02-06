ADVERTISEMENT
Nduta keen to emulate 2010 Youth Games 2000m SC champion Nyambura

Abigael Wafula
Lucy Nduta, the newly-crowned Sirikwa Classic Cross-country women’s Under-20 6km race champion has revealed she looks up to 2010 Youth Olympic Games 2000m SC champion Virginia Nyambura.

Virginia Nyambura celebrates after winning the 2000m steeplechase at Bishan Stadium of the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore, August 23, 2010.
Nduta said she draws her inspiration from the three-time Diamond League winner. “She is my mentor...I like how she runs,” Nduta said.

Nduta, who trains in Nyahururu, on Saturday obliterated a strong field to win the race in 21:13. Maureen Jepkoech placed second in 21:14 ahead of Deborah Jemutai who finished third in 21:41.

Her win came after a disappointing outing at the Athletics Kenya National Cross-country Championships in Ruiru (Saturday, January 21) where she was forced to settle for seventh place.

She revealed that she went back to the drawing board and worked on her weak areas ahead of the Sirikwa show. “My previous event was the National Cross-country and I did not perform well. After that, I went back to training and worked on my speed,” she said.

Virginia Nyambura competes in the 2000m steeplechase at Bishan Stadium of the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore, August 23, 2010.
Nduta added that going forward, she will continue training as she awaits her next assignment. She added that she will also be hoping to make Team Kenya for the Africa Youth Games in Congo, Brazzaville.

“After this, I will keep training while waiting for my next race. Getting a chance to participate in the upcoming Youth Games will be a dream come true,” she said.

