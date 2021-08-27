Conjestina burns down her house in Siaya

According to reports reaching Pulse Live news desk, the alleged arson was an expression of Conjestina's frustarations and stress.

The boxer has been struggling with mental health since she retired from boxing. Her career came to a sudden end after suffering from depression.

She has been in and out of various facilities with the latest being at the Mediva Wellness Centre in Thika.

Conje was admitted at the rehabilitation centre in September after the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) offered to assist the former boxing champion.

“We call on other Kenyans of goodwill and partners to support this initiative so that this icon of female boxing in Kenya receives the much-needed treatment and support so that she can get back on her feet.

"As a role model to many and upcoming boxers Conjestina’s good health is important so that she can continue mentoring young boxers,” said NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma.

Carol Radull visits Conjestina Acheing at their family home in Yala (Courtesy ) Pulse Live Kenya

Sports presenter Caroll Radull on Thursday, October 15 gave an update of Conjestina’s condition, posting a picture of the ex-boxer on her Twitter handle with the caption: “Conjestina Achieng's treatment NACADA Kenya approved facility is going well.