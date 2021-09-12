This weekend five Kenyan athletes; Norah Jeruto, Faith Kipyegon, Timothy Cheruiyot, Emmanuel Korir and Benjamin Kigen have returned home with sh.3,000,000 in each of their pockets.
Find out how these athletes each earned Sh.3million
Hard work pays off.
This was after the quintet emerged victorious at the Diamond League final on Thursday, 9 September 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.
Olympic champion Kipyegon repeated her dominance over Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan in the 1500m, winning their clash in what was a repeat of last month's Olympic final in Tokyo.
Kipyegon breasted the tape first in a time of 3 minutes 58.33 seconds with Hassan again coming home second in 3:58.55.
World champion Cheruiyot, beaten to the gold medal in the men's race at the Olympics, turned the tables on Norway's Olympic champion Jackob Ingebrigsten, winning the men's 1500m in a time of 3 minutes 31.37 seconds with Ingebrigsten coming home second in 3:31.45.
Korir, the Olympic champion from the 800m race in Tokyo was victorious in Zurich, clocking a time of 1:44.56 with Tokyo silver medalist Ferguson Rotich coming home second in 1:44.96. A third Kenyan, Wycliffe Kinyamal, was last in 1:46.52.
Kigen, bronze medalist over the 3000m steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics came home first in Zurich, clocking 8:17.45 with Olympic champion Souffiane Elbakkali second in 8:17.70 as Kenyans Abraham Kibiwott (8:18.16) and Leonard Bett (8:20.20) rounded off the top four.
Norah Jeruto stunned Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Hyvin Kiyeng to win women's 3,000m steeplechase in 9:07.33 for her maiden Diamond League Trophy.
Kiyeng came in second in 9:08.55 with the Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Courtney Frerichs from US settling third in 9:08.74.
How the Diamond League works
Athletes earn points at the different meetings in order to qualify for the final in their discipline.
The final was over two days in Zurich from 8-9 September.
The winner in each discipline at the final is awarded a Diamond League Trophy and 30,000 USD in prize money.
The Diamond League encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship-style model.
Athletes earn points at the 13 series meetings to qualify for the final of their discipline.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke