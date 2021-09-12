RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Find out how these athletes each earned Sh.3million

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Hard work pays off.

Athletes run by the Diamond League trophy as they compete in the women's 5000m at The Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich on September 8, 2021 (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Athletes run by the Diamond League trophy as they compete in the women's 5000m at The Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich on September 8, 2021 (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

This weekend five Kenyan athletes; Norah Jeruto, Faith Kipyegon, Timothy Cheruiyot, Emmanuel Korir and Benjamin Kigen have returned home with sh.3,000,000 in each of their pockets.

Recommended articles

This was after the quintet emerged victorious at the Diamond League final on Thursday, 9 September 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Olympic champion Kipyegon repeated her dominance over Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan in the 1500m, winning their clash in what was a repeat of last month's Olympic final in Tokyo.

Kipyegon breasted the tape first in a time of 3 minutes 58.33 seconds with Hassan again coming home second in 3:58.55.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1500m event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1500m event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

World champion Cheruiyot, beaten to the gold medal in the men's race at the Olympics, turned the tables on Norway's Olympic champion Jackob Ingebrigsten, winning the men's 1500m in a time of 3 minutes 31.37 seconds with Ingebrigsten coming home second in 3:31.45.

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the men's 1500m event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the men's 1500m event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Korir, the Olympic champion from the 800m race in Tokyo was victorious in Zurich, clocking a time of 1:44.56 with Tokyo silver medalist Ferguson Rotich coming home second in 1:44.96. A third Kenyan, Wycliffe Kinyamal, was last in 1:46.52.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya celebrates with Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich and Wyclife Kinyamal after winning the Men's 800m Final during the Weltklasse Zurich, part of the Wanda Diamond League at Stadium Letzigrund on September 09, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya celebrates with Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich and Wyclife Kinyamal after winning the Men's 800m Final during the Weltklasse Zurich, part of the Wanda Diamond League at Stadium Letzigrund on September 09, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Kigen, bronze medalist over the 3000m steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics came home first in Zurich, clocking 8:17.45 with Olympic champion Souffiane Elbakkali second in 8:17.70 as Kenyans Abraham Kibiwott (8:18.16) and Leonard Bett (8:20.20) rounded off the top four.

Kenya's Benjamin Kigen celebrates after winning the men's 3000 steeplechase event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Benjamin Kigen celebrates after winning the men's 3000 steeplechase event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Norah Jeruto stunned Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Hyvin Kiyeng to win women's 3,000m steeplechase in 9:07.33 for her maiden Diamond League Trophy.

Kiyeng came in second in 9:08.55 with the Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Courtney Frerichs from US settling third in 9:08.74.

Kenya's Norah Jeruto celebrates after winning the women's 3000m steeplechase event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by Stefan Wermuth / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Norah Jeruto celebrates after winning the women's 3000m steeplechase event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting "Weltklasse" in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by Stefan Wermuth / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

How the Diamond League works

Athletes earn points at the different meetings in order to qualify for the final in their discipline.

The final was over two days in Zurich from 8-9 September.

The winner in each discipline at the final is awarded a Diamond League Trophy and 30,000 USD in prize money.

The Diamond League encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship-style model.

Athletes earn points at the 13 series meetings to qualify for the final of their discipline.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Olympic champion gifts house to uncle who raised her since 2 years old [Photos]

German footballer Boateng convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fined 1.8 mn euros

FIFA 'regrets' chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match

Row over Brazil v Argentina clash aborted minutes after kickoff