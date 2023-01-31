2023 FKF Cup to commence next month

According to a statement from the Football Kenya Federation, the first-round matches involving 32 teams will kick off next weekend.

The competition will have 11 Premier League clubs, 8 National Super League clubs, 6 Division One clubs, and 7 Regional clubs and is set to run through February, March, and April 2023.

The grand finale of this season’s FA competition will be staged on June 14, 2023, at a venue to be decided by the Football Kenya Federation.

The domestic cup, which involves grassroots teams, was first introduced in the country in 1956 and has occurred every year since 1983.

However, in 2020 the FKF Cup was not played to a conclusion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022 the competition was also not held owing to the government’s decision to disband the federation.

After the FKF Transition Committee's mandate to run the game expired, the current Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reinstated the former regime has now enabled the tournament to make a return.

The winner of the FKF Cup represents Kenya in CAF Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia, the most successful club in the competition with eight titles, are the defending champions.

However, tough competition is expected, particularly from AFC Leopards, who last won it in 2017.